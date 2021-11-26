Body found on S. Greenwood St. in LaGrange; no foul play suspected

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A body was found in LaGrange on Friday morning.

According to Deputy Coroner Amy Sheppard, a 45-year-old male was found deceased behind Golden’s Liquor Store near the 500 block of South Greenwood Street in LaGrange.

He is presumed to be homeless.

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the man, but will not release the name until notification of the next of kin.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The body is being sent to the GBI for autopsy.

