Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia outlines plans to improve its slow pace of rental help

Rent sign
Rent sign(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters.

The improvement plans were submitted last week to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

If they are not approved, the state risks losing some of the $550 million it was allocated in a first round of federal rental aid. Georgia had spent less than 10 percent of the money to help tenants by the middle of November.

The state says it is developing a tool to easily check whether renters already got help and expanding outreach efforts.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Columbus teen shot, killed at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting at City Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
The final section of the Golden Ray wreck is hoisted on Oct. 16, 2021, in St. Simons Sound.
Georgia proposes $3 million fine for cargo ship pollution
Feeding the Valley provides nearly 2000 hot meals for families in need
Feeding the Valley provides nearly 2000 hot meals for families in need
Valley Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to community
Valley Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to community