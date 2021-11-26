Business Break
Seventh annual Black Friday pop-up shop held in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s America’s biggest shopping day of the year - Black Friday! Many small businesses around the Chattahoochee Valley are offering deals and one local organizer found a way to bring many of those businesses together under one roof.

The 7th annual Black Friday Pop Up Shop was held at The Place event center on Midtown Dr. in Columbus. Patrons could purchase clothing, art, jewelry, crafts, scents, accessories and much more all at one location.

“Everyone is pretty much very confident in their crafts and their solidified business and even though we’re just shopping here today on Black Friday, we should continue to support throughout the year,” said Tiffani Mitchell, event organizer.

There were food vendors available and over 70 small business vendors and Mitchell says that number grows every year.

