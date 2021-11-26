MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A known Columbus gang member with a violent history, according to authorities, was taken off the streets on Thanksgiving Day.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says the Columbus Police Department attempted to detain a car on Victory Drive for shooting at another vehicle shortly after noon. A deputy heard what was going on and headed to the scene. The suspect’s car crashed near the intersection of Lamore Street and Forrest Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two people then got away on foot and the deputy went after them and arrested 22-year-old Quotavis King near the intersection of Forrest Road and Palomino Drive.

King is in the Muscogee County Jail facing various charges including reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

No suspects or deputies were injured by this arrest.

