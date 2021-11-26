Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day

22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A known Columbus gang member with a violent history, according to authorities, was taken off the streets on Thanksgiving Day.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says the Columbus Police Department attempted to detain a car on Victory Drive for shooting at another vehicle shortly after noon. A deputy heard what was going on and headed to the scene. The suspect’s car crashed near the intersection of Lamore Street and Forrest Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two people then got away on foot and the deputy went after them and arrested 22-year-old Quotavis King near the intersection of Forrest Road and Palomino Drive.

King is in the Muscogee County Jail facing various charges including reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

No suspects or deputies were injured by this arrest.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Columbus teen shot, killed at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting at City Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave after social media video

Latest News

Feeding the Valley provides nearly 2000 hot meals for families in need
Feeding the Valley provides nearly 2000 hot meals for families in need
Valley Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to community
Valley Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to community
Holiday shopping bags.
Opelika Police Department offers tips for safe Black Friday shopping
Holiday travels: Where to find the cheapest gas in the Chattahoochee Valley
Holiday travels: Where to find the cheapest gas in the Chattahoochee Valley