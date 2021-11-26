Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sunshine Returning for Friday!

Anna’s Forecast
Sara Shrewsbury
Sara Shrewsbury(Sara Shrewsbury)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We had some rain move through overnight ahead of a cold front, but after a cloudy start to the day things are quickly improving across the valley. Clouds decrease as we head throughout Friday leaving us with plentiful sunshine ahead of sunset tonight, but highs will only be in the mid-50s while we keep things breezy at times. For the weekend, we have a really nice forecast in store with mostly sunny skies on Saturday to warm us up quickly to the low-60s after a cold start to the day in the low-30s. Clouds begin to build back in on Sunday ahead of our next front which may bring a stray light shower or two to the valley late in the afternoon. We return to our settled forecast by next week with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Columbus teen shot, killed at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting at City Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Truck crashes into Aspen Dental on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Three Columbus police officers placed on administrative leave after social media video

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
WHSV Holiday Travel
Nice Holiday Weekend In Store
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. (Source: CNN via CNN...
Holiday Travel Forecast