Sunshine Returning for Friday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We had some rain move through overnight ahead of a cold front, but after a cloudy start to the day things are quickly improving across the valley. Clouds decrease as we head throughout Friday leaving us with plentiful sunshine ahead of sunset tonight, but highs will only be in the mid-50s while we keep things breezy at times. For the weekend, we have a really nice forecast in store with mostly sunny skies on Saturday to warm us up quickly to the low-60s after a cold start to the day in the low-30s. Clouds begin to build back in on Sunday ahead of our next front which may bring a stray light shower or two to the valley late in the afternoon. We return to our settled forecast by next week with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.