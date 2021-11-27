Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall

Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as...
Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.

KOMO reports that officers working in the mall saw a small group that got into a dispute and escalated with gunfire.

The suspects fled the mall. As of Saturday morning, there have been no reported arrests.

Authorities said the shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, was reported just after 7 p.m. on Friday near the mall’s food court.

Tacoma police say the person shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear what condition the injured person was in as of Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Columbus teen shot, killed at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting at City Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later