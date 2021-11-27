Lee County Humane Society to reduce adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season, an east Alabama animal shelter is gearing up for an event that will save you lots of money.

The Lee County Humane Society is teaming up with Bissell Pet Foundation to take part in the national “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event. People will have an opportunity to adopt or foster a pet.

Special adoption fees will be available from December 6 – 20. Spayed and neutered pets will be $5 while unaltered pets will be $55.

Organizers say there are 165 pets at the shelter awaiting their forever homes in Lee County.

The humane society is located at 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn.

To view the shelter’s adoptable pets or learn more about becoming a holiday foster for a pet in need, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.