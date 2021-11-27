Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

No. 1 Georgia routs Georgia Tech 45-0, looks ahead to Bama

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech...
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) makes a catch for a touchdown as Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (16) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia finished its undefeated regular season with a 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech.

Georgia gained momentum for next week’s Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta.

It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

Georgia Tech finished with three wins for the third consecutive season under coach Geoff Collins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Columbus teen shot, killed at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting at City Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Auburn honors Cecil Hurt, Meredith Jenkins, and Charles Hollis
The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey on the sideline during the Troy vs. Arkansas State game Saturday,...
Troy fires head football coach Chip Lindsey
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 14