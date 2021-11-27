Business Break
Sunshine for Saturday!!

Anna’s Forecast
All of the Fall feels!
All of the Fall feels!(Miriam Cook)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very cold start to the day, we will warm up quickly with lots of sunshine in the forecast to put highs in the mid-60s! Headed to the Iron Bowl today? That forecast looks fabulous with plenty of sun and a few clouds building in this afternoon while we keep rain out of the forecast completely.

By Sunday, highs will be in the low 60s as we have more clouds around with a few stray light showers possible especially in our southernmost counties. Since we have clouds around though, morning lows will be in the upper-30s to bring us some relief from these really cold conditions. Heading into the work week, sunshine returns to throw us in a much more settled forecast pattern as high pressure builds nearby. With lots of sun around we will see highs climbing to the mid-60s by midweek before maxing out in the 70s by the end of the week! Rain stays out of the forecast until the following Sunday when we may see a few showers return to the forecast.

