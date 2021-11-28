Business Break
Crash with overturned vehicle causing delays on Hwy. 82 in Barbour Co.

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays in Barbour County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened on U.S. Highway 82 at mile marker 221.3 near County Road 49. Eastbound and westbound lanes are affected as one lane is blocked.

Drivers are warned to use caution while traveling in this area.

News Leader 9 will provide an update when the scene has been cleared.

