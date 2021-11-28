Crash with overturned vehicle causing delays on Hwy. 82 in Barbour Co.

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays in Barbour County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened on U.S. Highway 82 at mile marker 221.3 near County Road 49. Eastbound and westbound lanes are affected as one lane is blocked.

Drivers are warned to use caution while traveling in this area.

News Leader 9 will provide an update when the scene has been cleared.

