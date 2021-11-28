Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Much More Settled for the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast
Columbus Airport
Columbus Airport(Rosemary McBride)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see more in the way of rain in our southernmost counties today than anywhere else, but the showers won’t last forever down there. Another cold front sweeps through this evening into tonight to knock out the clouds we’ve been dealing with while sunshine returns for the work week. Heading into the week, high pressure builds nearby to keep abundant sunshine around for the work week while highs climb to the mid-70s by Friday! Morning lows will also be on the way up with lows maxing out in the 50s by next weekend. Our next front looks to move through next weekend, so we could see a few stray showers around at that point with cooler air on the way, but we will have to fine tune that forecast as we head through the week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
Local organizer hosts 7th annual Black Friday pop-up shop
Seventh annual Black Friday pop-up shop held in Columbus
Saturday night shooting leaves 1 injured, vehicles damaged in Columbus
Homicide investigation underway at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Columbus teen shot, killed at Eton Dr. and Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Reports of shooting at Citi Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting at City Gear on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Warm Up In Sight As December Nears
All of the Fall feels!
Sunshine for Saturday!!
Sara Shrewsbury
Sunshine Returning for Friday!
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go