Much More Settled for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see more in the way of rain in our southernmost counties today than anywhere else, but the showers won’t last forever down there. Another cold front sweeps through this evening into tonight to knock out the clouds we’ve been dealing with while sunshine returns for the work week. Heading into the week, high pressure builds nearby to keep abundant sunshine around for the work week while highs climb to the mid-70s by Friday! Morning lows will also be on the way up with lows maxing out in the 50s by next weekend. Our next front looks to move through next weekend, so we could see a few stray showers around at that point with cooler air on the way, but we will have to fine tune that forecast as we head through the week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.