Saturday night shooting leaves 1 injured, vehicles damaged in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Columbus.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the Chevron gas station located at the corner of Farr and Old Cusseta Roads. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re told that multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire as a result of this shooting. There’s no word on a suspect or possible motive.

News Leader 9 will provide updates as we learn more.

