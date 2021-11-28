Two-week-long road improvement project set to begin in Smiths Station
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-week-long road improvement project is set to begin Monday in Smiths Station.
City officials say crews will be replacing and resurfacing approximately 200 feet of two-lane roadway on Mullin Road (also known as Lee Road 246).
Work is expected to last through December 13; however, dates are subject to change.
Two-way traffic will be reduced to a single lane during construction. Crews will have flaggers present to direct traffic.
Drivers are asked to use caution and be prepared for short delays.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.