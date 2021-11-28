Business Break
Warm Up In Sight As December Nears

Radek’s Forecast
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While some chilly times have settling in to the Valley, you might be thinking winter like conditions are here to stay, at least in the morning. Well not quite, let’s remember when it gets cold it usually doesn’t stay cold for a long time. But this time perhaps a real treat to start December in terms of the warmth. First off let’s talk about Sunday that will feature a lot of clouds and a stray shower chance here and there. But the sunny skies won’t be gone for long as clear conditions stick around for most of next week with highs in the low and mid 60s early in the week, transitioning to low and mid 70s by late week. So a bit backwards in how the calendar rolls, but a little bit of cold and warmth respectively. I hope you have a great Saturday night!

