Callaway Gardens to host Hero Night at Fantasy in Lights

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Heroes can enjoy Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy in Lights for free tonight!

Hero Night is Callaway Gardens and Resort’s way of honoring dedicated first responders and military personnel.

EMS, police officers, medical responders, fire departments, and military personnel groups can all enjoy Fantasy in Lights free of charge. Family members of heroes will also get a 50-percent discount.

This year, there’s a new attraction which allows people to get out of their cars or get off the trolley, and actually walk through a winter wonderland.

Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens has delighted audiences since 1992.

