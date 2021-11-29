City of Hogansville announces directional change to portion of College Street

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Hogansville has announced a change to one of its roads.

The city has reversed a previous decision to change the one-way direction of College Street between Commerce Street and East Main Street. This change is due to concerns for traffic having to exit onto East Main Street blindly, according to city officials.

As of now, drivers have to travel south from College Street on this section and exit on to East Main Street.

The roadway will revert to its original direction and drivers will travel north on the College Street section to Greater College Street and Commerce Street.

This change will go into effect on Wednesday, December 1 at 8 a.m. The Hogansville Police Department will be notifying effected businesses and residents.

