Community action program to accept applications for energy assistance

(Source: Enrichment Services Program)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program will start accepting applications Friday for the 2021-2022 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for the general public.

The federal program helps low-income households pay for heating or cooling their homes.

This assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel, and other factors. To qualify for assistance, the family’s income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $26,474 and $59,057 for a household of five.

Residents of the following counties are eligible to apply:

Enrichment
Enrichment(Source: Enrichment Services Program)

Appointments for Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot will be made by telephone. Appointment calls for residents of Muscogee County will be made online and by phone. Applicants will receive a phone call at the time and date of their scheduled appointment.

Once the phone appointment is complete, ESP must receive the following documentation:

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for each person in the household

• Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household

• Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household

• Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state-issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc. for each person in the household

• If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2021 award letter is required.

Documents can be submitted at the Neighborhood Service Center in which the residents reside. Residents in Muscogee County will submit documents to the CARES Station located at 1112 Veterans Parkway.

Appointment lines may close periodically based on the availability of funds. Funds are administered on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

