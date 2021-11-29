DPH: Emergence of new COVID-19 variant reinforces need for vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant - dubbed “Omicron” - has Georgia health officials here in the Chattahoochee Valley on alert.

They are warning the public to protect themselves from the new variant, because there’s still much they don’t know. According to health officials across the country, a new COVID-19 variant is on the scene and it comes with more question than answers right now.

Nevertheless, Pam Kirkland, with the Columbus Health Department says people’s best chance at protection is still getting the COVID shot.

“So far we don’t know too much about it, however we do know vaccines help reduce the symptoms of COVID. We also know the new variant is detected through testing,” said Kirkland. “It’s a personal choice, and so everybody has to make that decision for themselves with their physician.”

Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Health, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, said in a statement quote: “Vaccination is more important than ever with the emergence of this new variant and the holidays just around the corner.”

