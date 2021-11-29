Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

DPH: Emergence of new COVID-19 variant reinforces need for vaccine

“So far we don’t know too much about it, however we do know vaccines help reduce the symptoms of COVID...”
(Jeremy Tombs)
By James Giles
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant - dubbed “Omicron” - has Georgia health officials here in the Chattahoochee Valley on alert.

They are warning the public to protect themselves from the new variant, because there’s still much they don’t know. According to health officials across the country, a new COVID-19 variant is on the scene and it comes with more question than answers right now.

Nevertheless, Pam Kirkland, with the Columbus Health Department says people’s best chance at protection is still getting the COVID shot.

“So far we don’t know too much about it, however we do know vaccines help reduce the symptoms of COVID. We also know the new variant is detected through testing,” said Kirkland. “It’s a personal choice, and so everybody has to make that decision for themselves with their physician.”

Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Health, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, said in a statement quote: “Vaccination is more important than ever with the emergence of this new variant and the holidays just around the corner.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting leaves 1 injured, vehicles damaged in Columbus
Crash with overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 82 in Barbour Co.
22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
2 Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Community action program to continue accepting applications for energy assistance
Two Phenix City roads to close Tuesday for high school football celebration
KY3
Opelika Theatre Company holding shoe drive to help fight poverty
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted...
UPDATE: Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests convicted sex offender