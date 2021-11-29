Business Break
Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers

Inquiry finds Georgia veterans agency chief harassed workers
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation finds the now-retired leader of Georgia’s veterans agency sexually harassed his secretary.

A report by the state inspector general finds Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby’s behavior was part of a general pattern of demeaning behavior toward women and minorities. The report was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The report says Roby also includes using racist nicknames for Black and Latino workers.

The inquiry began after Roby’s secretary reported him. That set off a mandatory investigation under new rules put in place by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Roby retired as the inquiry was ending, preventing the agency’s board from disciplining him.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

