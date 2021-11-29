Opelika Theatre Company holding shoe drive to help fight poverty
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Theatre Company is holding a shoe drive benefiting microentrepreneurs worldwide.
Now through December 31, the organization is collecting gently used shoes in the fight against poverty.
Shoe donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- AuburnBank - 1851 Frederick Road, Opelika,
- AuburnBank - 215 South 6th Street, Opelika
- Make Your Move Performing Arts - 1220 Fox Run Avenue #212, Opelika
- Opelika Chamber of Commerce - 601 Avenue A, Opelika
- Southside Center for the Arts - 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika
- The Opelika Observer - 216 South 8th Street, Opelika
- Twice Baked - 909 South Railroad Avenue, Opelika
- Whistle Stop Brew Shop - 830 North Railroad Avenue, Opelika
