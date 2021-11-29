Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika Theatre Company holding shoe drive to help fight poverty

KY3
KY3
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Theatre Company is holding a shoe drive benefiting microentrepreneurs worldwide.

Now through December 31, the organization is collecting gently used shoes in the fight against poverty.

Shoe donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • AuburnBank - 1851 Frederick Road, Opelika,
  • AuburnBank - 215 South 6th Street, Opelika
  • Make Your Move Performing Arts - 1220 Fox Run Avenue #212, Opelika
  • Opelika Chamber of Commerce - 601 Avenue A, Opelika
  • Southside Center for the Arts - 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika
  • The Opelika Observer - 216 South 8th Street, Opelika
  • Twice Baked - 909 South Railroad Avenue, Opelika
  • Whistle Stop Brew Shop - 830 North Railroad Avenue, Opelika

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting leaves 1 injured, vehicles damaged in Columbus
Crash with overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 82 in Barbour Co.
22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
2 Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Community action program to accept applications for energy assistance
Two Phenix City roads to close Tuesday for high school football celebration
DPH: Emergence of new COVID-19 variant reinforces need for vaccine
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a convicted...
UPDATE: Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests convicted sex offender