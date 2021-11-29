Opelika Theatre Company holding shoe drive to help fight poverty

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Theatre Company is holding a shoe drive benefiting microentrepreneurs worldwide.

Now through December 31, the organization is collecting gently used shoes in the fight against poverty.

Shoe donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

AuburnBank - 1851 Frederick Road, Opelika,

AuburnBank - 215 South 6th Street, Opelika

Make Your Move Performing Arts - 1220 Fox Run Avenue #212, Opelika

Opelika Chamber of Commerce - 601 Avenue A, Opelika

Southside Center for the Arts - 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika

The Opelika Observer - 216 South 8th Street, Opelika

Twice Baked - 909 South Railroad Avenue, Opelika

Whistle Stop Brew Shop - 830 North Railroad Avenue, Opelika

