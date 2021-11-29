Over 5,500 pounds of food collected in WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier this month, we held a food drive to help those in need in the Chattahoochee Valley and we now have the results.

With your help, we collected 5,577 pounds of food through our 2021 Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive!

All donations went to Feeding the Valley Food Bank and The East Alabama Food Bank to restock their shelves. That amount of food provides 4,000 meals to the underprivileged in our community, a number that has grown during the pandemic.

Thank you again for your generosity!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.