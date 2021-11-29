Business Break
Over 5,500 pounds of food collected in WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

WTVM Share Your Thanks
WTVM Share Your Thanks(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier this month, we held a food drive to help those in need in the Chattahoochee Valley and we now have the results.

With your help, we collected 5,577 pounds of food through our 2021 Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive!

All donations went to Feeding the Valley Food Bank and The East Alabama Food Bank to restock their shelves. That amount of food provides 4,000 meals to the underprivileged in our community, a number that has grown during the pandemic.

Thank you again for your generosity!

