RiverCenter of Performing Arts hosts 25th anniversary production of The Nutcracker(Source: RiverCenter of Performing Arts)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The RiverCenter of Performing Arts is hosting Columbus Ballet’s 25th production of The Nutcracker.

Get into the Christmas spirit on December 18 at the RiverCenter of Performing Arts as the Columbus Ballet performs The Nutcracker.

There will be two showtimes for the production - 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

