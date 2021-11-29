Sunshine And Rising Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gloomy Sunday will be made up for with plenty of sunshine to start the new work and school week across the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures will be coolest on Monday with 30s to start and upper 50s to near 60 for the afternoon. Tuesday also cold with near freezing temperatures in the morning but even warmer with upper 60s by the afternoon. If you want a warm up, the first days of December bring just that, with low and middle 70s for highs with sunny skies. By next weekend remaining dry with highs on either side of 70, the next chance of any rain doesn’t come our way till next Monday. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 by downloading our free WTVM Weather App. I hope you have a great week!

