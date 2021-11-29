Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sunshine And Rising Temperatures

How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gloomy Sunday will be made up for with plenty of sunshine to start the new work and school week across the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures will be coolest on Monday with 30s to start and upper 50s to near 60 for the afternoon. Tuesday also cold with near freezing temperatures in the morning but even warmer with upper 60s by the afternoon. If you want a warm up, the first days of December bring just that, with low and middle 70s for highs with sunny skies. By next weekend remaining dry with highs on either side of 70, the next chance of any rain doesn’t come our way till next Monday. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 by downloading our free WTVM Weather App. I hope you have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting leaves 1 injured, vehicles damaged in Columbus
Crash with overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 82 in Barbour Co.
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
Two-week-long road improvement project set to begin in Smiths Station

Latest News

Columbus Airport
Much More Settled for the Work Week
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Warm Up In Sight As December Nears
All of the Fall feels!
Sunshine for Saturday!!
Sara Shrewsbury
Sunshine Returning for Friday!