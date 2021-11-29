Two Phenix City roads to close Tuesday for high school football celebration

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Phenix City roads will temporarily close Tuesday for a high school football celebration.

Dobbs Drive and Lakewood Drive to the intersection of South Railroad Street will close from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the 2021 Central Red Devil football team as they prepare to travel to Birmingham for the state championship.

City officials say buses that will transport the team will be lined up along Dobbs Drive in front of the school to allow faculty and staff, parents, students, and the community to celebrate with the team as they leave.

Normal traffic along Dobbs Drive and Lakewood Drive is expected to resume immediately afterwards.

