Warm & Dry Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast looks quiet through the end of this week with a stretch of dry days through Friday, with highs getting a little warmer each day. We expect highs back in the mid 60s on Tuesday, but look for low to mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be near freezing again by early Tuesday morning, but warming back up to the 40s and 50s by later in the week. The weekend looks a bit unsettled - I’m going to include a slim chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday with more clouds than sun. Highs should be in the lower 70s on Saturday, but perhaps back in the 60s by Sunday. We will continue with that unsettled forecast into the first day or two of next week, with another chance at rain and storms rolling our way by next Wednesday. We’ll continue to fine-tune things as we get a little bit closer, as I think we will be able to decide on one day out of Saturday through Monday with the best chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.