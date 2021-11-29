Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warm & Dry Days Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast looks quiet through the end of this week with a stretch of dry days through Friday, with highs getting a little warmer each day. We expect highs back in the mid 60s on Tuesday, but look for low to mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be near freezing again by early Tuesday morning, but warming back up to the 40s and 50s by later in the week. The weekend looks a bit unsettled - I’m going to include a slim chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday with more clouds than sun. Highs should be in the lower 70s on Saturday, but perhaps back in the 60s by Sunday. We will continue with that unsettled forecast into the first day or two of next week, with another chance at rain and storms rolling our way by next Wednesday. We’ll continue to fine-tune things as we get a little bit closer, as I think we will be able to decide on one day out of Saturday through Monday with the best chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting leaves 1 injured, vehicles damaged in Columbus
Crash with overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 82 in Barbour Co.
2 Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament
22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Fall at Callaway Resort and Gardens
Warming Up Through the Work Week!
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Sunshine And Rising Temperatures
Columbus Airport
Much More Settled for the Work Week
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Warm Up In Sight As December Nears