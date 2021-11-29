Warming Up Through the Work Week!

Business Break
Anna’s Forecast
Fall at Callaway Resort and Gardens
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear skies overnight kicked off the work week with a cold start, but abundant sunshine will warm us up to the 60s this afternoon. It will be windy at times today with winds gusting as high as 20-25 mph behind the cold front that moved through overnight. As we head through the week, high pressure builds nearby to leave us in a really settled forecast pattern with lots of sunshine as highs climb to the mid-70s by the end of the week! Morning lows will also begin to increase a little bit each day, and when clouds build in again this weekend, lows will be in the 50s across the Chattahoochee Valley. The weekend forecast looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a few stray showers each day, but we will have to fine-tune that forecast as we head through the week. Our next best shot at rain looks to come next Monday before we cool things off again next week.

