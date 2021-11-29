Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Well-paying jobs without four years of college, White House highlights infrastructure law aimed to create opportunities

Biden to continue infrastructure push with visit to Minnesota.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will be back out on the road Tuesday– telling Americans why he thinks the new bipartisan infrastructure law is good for them.

The president will visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. The White House said the college is training students to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure.

Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said many of the jobs created by the infrastructure legislation will not require a four-year college degree. She also spoke about why Tuesday’s trip to Minnesota is important to the president.

Psaki said, “After visiting the college, he will deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver for the American people, create good paying union jobs, lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains.”

President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law earlier this month after it passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The legislation provides federal funding for roads, bridges, highways, commuter rail, broadband, and lead pipe removal. There’s also funding here aimed at climate change mitigation.

America Rising’s Executive Director Cassie Smedile says while the president’s visit is highlighting areas of broad agreement, Minnesotans should question other parts of the president’s agenda.

Smedile said, “It’s good to see the president out going to these cities and towns and talking directly to the American people, but outside of these quick blips, it seems that his priority really is these larger socialism packages. Which is going to be tough for Democrats in the midterms and 2022 and certainly going into 2024 to convince the American people that that’s what these legislators should have been spending their time on.”

The president’s trip comes as the Senate takes up a second key piece of the Biden agenda– a social infrastructure plan, which hinges on support from all 50 Democrats as Republicans have broadly voiced their opposition.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting leaves 1 injured, vehicles damaged in Columbus
Crash with overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 82 in Barbour Co.
2 Auburn students win $1 million bass fishing tournament
22-year-old Quotavis King is facing several charges.
MCSO: Man arrested after shooting at vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill
Sen. Ossoff visits Columbus to explain effects of infrastructure bill
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's prison sentence was reduced by a judge.
State: Former house speaker attempted to influence prison legislation for early release
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position
State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.
Last in math: Alabama politicians look for ways to close gap