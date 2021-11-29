Business Break
WTVM tower work means brief signal outage overnight

WTVM
WTVM(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We want to alert our viewers to important overnight work on our WTVM tower in the next few days that will require us to shut down power for a few overnight hours.

Starting on Tuesday, November 30, at 12:35 a.m. and continuing until approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, the WTVM television signal will be unavailable so that a tower crew can safely climb the WTVM broadcast tower to replace emergency lighting.

That means programs normally seem on WTVM during the overnight hours on those days will not be seen.

There will be a similar power shutdown the next night as well: Wednesday, December 1, overnight until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, December 2.

In order for the crew to safely climb the WTVM tower, power must be shut down during those hours.

Once the tower work is complete, the power will be turned on and the WTVM antenna will once again broadcast our regular programming.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

We appreciate your patience during this scheduled tower work.

