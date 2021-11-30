City of Auburn supports local businesses by celebrating Blue Friday

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Instead of Black Friday, people in Auburn celebrated Blue Friday on November 26.

The events highlighted local businesses in downtown Auburn. Students, families and locals filled the streets taking advantage of some of those great deals.

Blue Friday wasn’t just for the local downtown businesses though, it was also for local independent musicians. Guitarist Dallas Dorsey explains to WTVM that Blue Friday gives him the opportunity to share his art.

“Well I mean it’s great because everybody’s down here and you know hanging out it’s good to have everybody in town,” said Dallas Dorsey, musician. “I think it’s good for business and good for you know, just the fellowship and everybody in town for holiday.”

Tuesday marks GivingTuesday for local businesses throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.

