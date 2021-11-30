Columbus holds public lighting of menorah in uptown for first time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we continue through the holiday season, a special holiday began this past Sunday at sundown.

The eight-day Jewish celebration of lights - known as Hanukkah - is a festival that includes lighting candles each night, singing special songs, reciting prayers and eating foods fried in oil - such as latkes, and playing the dreidel game.

Rabbi Schmual Polin tells us this year’s celebration is particularly special because the Jewish community was able to have the first ever public lighting of the menorah in Uptown Columbus kicking off the holiday.

“We don’t always have that support across the country and it’s very easy to feel like a minority in a sea of majority of faiths in this country,” said Rabbi Polin. “But to be on an equal footing alongside the other major faith traditions in our city and our country is really important to us and we appreciate it.”

Hanukkah ends Monday at sundown.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.