Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Muscogee County Court Deputy Clerk and 3 others appeared in US District court this afternoon.

63-year-old Willie Demps, 48-year-old Curtis Porch, 43-year-old Dereen Porch and 65-year-old Rosalee Bassi were present at a pretrial conference for their charges of conspiracy of bank fraud.

Curtis Porch pled guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud as charged in the indictment. Porch admitted to stealing money from the Muscogee County Clerk’s Office in 35 transactions totaling $152,585 in 2019 by cashing checks at several banks, including Colony & Synovus, written to him by former Muscogee County Deputy Chief Clerk Willie Demps.

Porch agreed to pay $152,585 in restitution to the federal government. His sentencing is set for March 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Porch is also charged in an unrelated case involving fraudulent COVID relief funds. He has not entered a plea in this case but his wife, Dereen Porch, did plead guilty this morning to her role in the COVID relief fund case.

The judge granted a continuance in Willie Demps and Rosalee Bassi’s case.

In August, Demps, who abruptly retired in 2019 from his position as deputy clerk, was among eight people accused of wire fraud and interstate transportation of stolen property which led Muscogee County to lose nearly $500,0000 during an 11-month period that same year.

