Free HIV testing to be offered in Columbus, Americus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - World AIDS Day is Wednesday, December 1 and two local health departments are encouraging citizens to know their status by offering free HIV testing.

On Wednesday, December 1, the Columbus Health Department will accept walk-ins at its location on Veterans Parkway from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Saturday, December 4, the Sumter County Health Department will hold a drive-thru testing event at its location on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Americus from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Free HIV test-at-home kits will be available for those who choose them. Both health departments will also offer free syphilis testing.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

