Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
Two Phenix City roads to close Tuesday for high school football celebration
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo
Reports: Auburn offensive coordinator out after one season
Community action program to accept applications for energy assistance
Saturday night shooting leaves 1 injured, vehicles damaged in Columbus

Latest News

Anthony Broadwater breaks down crying Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., when a judge...
Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man cleared in 1981 rape
Phenix City Fire Dept., United Way partnering for community food drive
The CDC is strengthening its stance on boosters for all US adults amid concerns over the...
Booster shots could be the key to omicron variant defense, CDC says
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 4-6 people shot at Mich. high school
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
LIVE: 4 to 6 people shot in Detroit-area high school, authorities say