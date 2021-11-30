Nationwide Christmas tree shortage felt in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve bought your Christmas tree already this season, you may have noticed prices are higher and choices are fewer. This problem is being felt across the nation.

Kimi Farms has been a Columbus Christmas tree staple since the early 1980′s. News Leader 9 talked with the now owner, Gilbert Miller, who told us the shortage comes down to three obstacles.

”This is about as tight as I’ve ever seen it on the market,” Miller said.

Gilbert Miller has been in the Christmas tree business for four decades, eventually taking the business over from his uncle. He said there are many factors contributing to the shortage, including the fires out West, the pandemic and even the 2008 recession.

”In 2008 and 2009, there wasn’t as many trees put in he ground, and that’s because Christmas tree growers use new home sales as an indicator of how many trees to put in the ground. With less home sales and less financing available, they weren’t able to get as many in the ground,” He explained.

Now, roughly 12 years later, farms are feeling those effects. It takes at least ten years for the firs to grow and mature. Miller said Kimi Farms will most likely get about 85% of the number of trees they had last year, but he said demand is also at an all time high. He explained since the pandemic, more people are staying home instead of traveling to visit family for the holidays, consequently, buying their own trees for their own homes.

Miller said usually when demand is high like it is this year, he can call a grower or wholesaler to get extra loads.

”Those just aren’t there this year. I made phone calls all last night, and not a single person said sure, come on up or sure we’ll ship them down. They’re just not existent,” Miller said.

As far as prices, Gilbert told us everything from shipping to labor has doubled if not tripled in price. He said he is remaining true to his loyal customers in not ruining the Christmas spirit with a high price tag. In past years, a six foot tree costs anywhere from $35 to $45. This year, for that same tree, the price starts at $55 at Kimi Farms.

”We haven’t gone up as much as we probably should on our trees, but it’s Christmas time, and it’s really hard to try to squeeze extra money out of somebody,” explained Gilbert.

We’re told this shortage is temporary. Miller explained more trees have been put in the ground since the recession, so in a year or two, this problem should be solved.

