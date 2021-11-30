Business Break
Phenix City Fire Dept., United Way partnering for community food drive

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Fire Department and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley are partnering for a community food drive.

From December 1 - 13, the fire department will be accepting non-perishable food items. Organizers say 100% of the donations will stay local.

Items can be dropped off at the following fire stations:

  • 1111 Broad Street
  • 1910 Crawford Road
  • 510 South Seale Road
  • 1300 Airport Road

