Phenix City Fire Dept., United Way partnering for community food drive

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Fire Department and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley are partnering for a community food drive.

From December 1 - 13, the fire department will be accepting non-perishable food items. Organizers say 100% of the donations will stay local.

Items can be dropped off at the following fire stations:

1111 Broad Street

1910 Crawford Road

510 South Seale Road

1300 Airport Road

