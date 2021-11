COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County authorities are searching for an escaped prisoner.

According to officials, 41-year-old Aaron Kelly escaped from the sanitation truck detail located at Terminal Court and Lindsey Drive in Columbus around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

He is 5′7″ tall with brown eyes.

If you see Kelly, you’re asked to call 911.

