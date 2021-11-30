Business Break
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The skeletal remains of a missing Columbus man were discovered on Monday morning.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the remains of 44-year-old Grover Visage were found near Lake Oliver this morning. Visage was officially pronounced dead by Coroner Buddy Bryan at 10:15 a.m. and his family was notified.

The man had been reported missing in Columbus for three months.

Visage’s remains will be sent for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

