Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office to host car seat safety event

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three out of four car seats are not used correctly, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. With this in mind, the sheriff’s office is preparing to host a car seat safety event.

Authorities will show how car seats should be properly installed.

The free event will be held at the Plains Community Center on Main Street in Plains on Friday, December 10 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

