UPDATE: Murder suspect’s case postponed 2 weeks; accused of killing 12-year-old Columbus boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of killing a 12-year-old Columbus boy earlier this year will not be in court today as his case was postponed two weeks.

Cortez Richardson was shot and killed while he was asleep in the backseat of his mom’s car.

His mother, Tiffany Richardson, says they were headed home from dinner when they found themselves in the middle of gunfire on Luna Drive back in August.

Her son woke up after being shot and later died at the hospital.

Today was the third hearing date for 45-year-old David Harrison.

His charges include murder and possession and intent to distribute ecstasy.

The new hearing date is December 14th.

