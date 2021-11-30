A Warm Up Into December

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a pretty cold start this morning we recover nicely into the afternoon under lots of sunshine and blue skies. 60s will dominate the forecast the next couple afternoons, and if you are not a fan of the cold mornings, we’ve gone a warming trend on that note as well. As December rolls in on the calendar, mother nature will being 70s for highs Wednesday through Saturday with lows in the 40s and 50s. The weekend outlook is looking mainly dry with upper 60s and low 70s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds, isolated shower possible on Sunday though. The next solid chance of rain won’t come till next week as another system moves by the southeast. Enjoy your Tuesday!

