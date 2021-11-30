Waste pickup delays continue in Columbus amid staffing shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you live in Columbus, you may have noticed a pile-up of trash on your street that hasn’t been picked up in a while. City officials are asking for the public’s patience as they continue to struggle with staffing shortages.

The Department of Public Works says its about one to two days behind picking up yard waste, such as bag debris, grass clippings and leaves. They are eight weeks behind picking up bulk waste including furniture, larger piles of leaves and tree limbs. However, the Department of Public Works has been able to pick up household waste and recycling on time.

Understanding the public’s frustrations, city officials are meeting once a week to come up with solutions.

“Right now, my team and I are meeting at least weekly, as I told council and what we’re doing is brainstorming trying to come up with new and more effective ways of getting the waste up. But the reality is, that until we get those positions filled, we will continue to be challenged,” said Drale Short, Public Works Interim Director.

The Department of Public Works for the City of Columbus is in need of 14 drivers to help pick up yard waste and about two more drivers to help picking up bulk waste.

Anyone in need of trash picked up in their area can put in a work order by dialing 311.

