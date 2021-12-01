Business Break
3rd annual ‘Snopelika’ festival held in Opelika

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One part of East Alabama is seeing “snow” to kick off the Christmas season tonight. They call it Snopelika.

It was a winter wonderland festival this evening that included artificial snow, at the Courthouse square in Opelika, a city hoping to be a place people come and visit for Christmas.

This 3rd annual event had numerous vendors and concluded with the Opelika High School marching band leading the community to the city’s Christmas tree where Mayor Gary Fuller and Opelika City Council shared a Christmas story before pulling the switch for the official tree lighting.

“We are so excited to bring back Snopelika and this is technically our third year, and last year had some changes but Snopelika is a special thing,” said Ali Raunch, Opelika Chamber President. “It is the kick off to Christmas for Opelika and we want, of course, for Opelika to become a Christmas destination. We’ve got beautiful decor, we’ve got lots of festivities but Snopelika is really that perfect kickoff.”

There were opportunities to take pictures with Santa and also a snowball fight station with the Opelika Police Department.

