Above Average Temperatures & Dry Weather Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will continue to climb into the low to mid 70s for the rest of the week, with the potential for some upper 70s in our forecast on Friday. Look for a lot of sunshine Thursday after a chilly start (lows in the 30s and 40s), with increasing clouds on Friday with mostly 40s for the morning temperatures. Going into the weekend, I’m going with a partly cloudy sky for both Saturday and Sunday with highs staying in the low to mid 70s. It should be fantastic weather for anyone with plans out and about! Next week, the forecast turns a bit more unsettled - rain and perhaps some storms are possible with one cold front moving through on Monday, and then we will see a big shift to cooler temperatures by Tuesday of next week with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s in the morning. Then, another quick moving system will bring a chance of rain and storms to us by next Wednesday with rain chances perhaps lingering into next Thursday and Friday.

