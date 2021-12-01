Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Above Average Temperatures & Dry Weather Through the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will continue to climb into the low to mid 70s for the rest of the week, with the potential for some upper 70s in our forecast on Friday. Look for a lot of sunshine Thursday after a chilly start (lows in the 30s and 40s), with increasing clouds on Friday with mostly 40s for the morning temperatures. Going into the weekend, I’m going with a partly cloudy sky for both Saturday and Sunday with highs staying in the low to mid 70s. It should be fantastic weather for anyone with plans out and about! Next week, the forecast turns a bit more unsettled - rain and perhaps some storms are possible with one cold front moving through on Monday, and then we will see a big shift to cooler temperatures by Tuesday of next week with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s in the morning. Then, another quick moving system will bring a chance of rain and storms to us by next Wednesday with rain chances perhaps lingering into next Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
How to submit your mayoral debate questions on the WTVM app
A Warm Up Into December
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warm & Dry Days Ahead