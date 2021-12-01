Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’

President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on Wednesday to commemorate World AIDS Day.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration in its new HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism “a public health threat” that must be fully recognized as the world looks to end the epidemic.

The strategy released Wednesday on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day is meant to serve as a framework for how the administration intends to shape its policies, research, programs and planning over the next three years.

The new strategy asserts that over generations “structural inequities have resulted in racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching, and unacceptable.”

To reduce the disparities, the strategy includes calls for focusing on the needs of disproportionately affected populations, supporting racial justice, combating HIV-related stigma and discrimination and providing leadership and employment opportunities for people with or who experience risk for HIV.

Besides addressing racism’s impact on Americans battling the virus or at risk of contracting it, the new strategy also puts greater emphasis on harm reduction and syringe service programs, encourages reform of state laws that criminalize behavior of people with HIV for potentially exposing others and adds focus on the needs of the growing population of people with HIV who are aging.

More than 36 million people worldwide, including 700,000 in the U.S., have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic more than 40 years ago. Nearly 38 million people are living with HIV, including 1.2 million in the U.S.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks to commemorate World AIDS Day. His administration recently announced it will host the Global Fund to Fight AIDS replenishment conference next year. The United States has contributed about $17 billion to the fund, about a third of all donor contributions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for escaped Muscogee County prisoner
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
12-year-old Cortez Richardson was shot and killed Friday night in Columbus.
UPDATE: Murder suspect’s case postponed 2 weeks; accused of killing 12-year-old Columbus boy

Latest News

Major crash causing delays on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Police: Alleged shooter not talking after deadly Michigan high school shooting
FILE - Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaves after giving evidence to the joint...
As lawmakers mull curbs on social media, Facebook whistleblower weighing in
Coroner: Overnight Columbus shooting ruled accidental
FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official