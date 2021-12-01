Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Rd. reopens after months of renovations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chick-Fil-A on Wynnton Road is now open after three months of renovations.

The restaurant reopened on Wednesday morning, December 1. The drive-thru is currently open - while the dining room is not yet open to the public.

The inside of the building and the drive-thru were enhanced, but the shell remains the same.

All employees from the Wynnton Road store were transferred to Manchester Expressway while the revamping was being done so employees could keep their jobs.

The Wynnton Road location has been open for 17 years.

