City of Auburn announces 32nd annual Daddy Daughter Date Night

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Mark your calendars because the 32nd annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is just around the corner.

Daddy Daughter Date Night will be held at the Auburn Junior High School Fieldhouse Gym on two dates: Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 9 p.m. each night.

Dance the night away with your father figure! This year’s theme is “Confi-DANCE” and will feature a neon and black and white color scheme.

Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold or given to another family. All ticket sales for the event are final.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Dec. 6, at 8 a.m. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.