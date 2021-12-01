Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Dezmone Jones-Edwards, 10, was last seen on Nov. 30 near the 2200 block of Tillman Street around 6:11 p.m.

Jones-Edwards was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt with a Champion logo on the front in bold white letters, black athletic pants trimmed in green that zip at the ankle, and white Levi high-top sneakers.

If you have any information concerning Jones-Edwards’ whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

