Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Dezmone Jones-Edwards, 10, was last seen on Nov. 30 near the 2200 block of Tillman Street around 6:11 p.m.

Jones-Edwards was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt with a Champion logo on the front in bold white letters, black athletic pants trimmed in green that zip at the ankle, and white Levi high-top sneakers.

If you have any information concerning Jones-Edwards’ whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

