Columbus State University hosts annual Winterfest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University hosted its annual Winterfest event on Monday night.

People in the community of all ages were able to come out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy winter activities.

WinterFest is a celebration of all religions, cultures, and traditions.

This year, visitors had the chance to walk through campus see local performers, the tree lighting ceremony, and Santa with his reindeer.

”It’s a good way to get the community out see the university, see the campus and what we have to offer we have dancers and singers, and Santa is here and reindeer. We even have some gifts for the kids to take with them,” said said Greg Hudgison, Director of Communication. “It’s set up a little bit differently because of COVID. We spread it out a little bit we have hand sanitizer stations across the campus. So people can come out after tonight the lights will stay up.”

Food trucks were also available at the event.

