Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus students to gain first-hand knowledge of filming a movie during ‘Shoot films, Not Guns’ event

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday, students participating in the ‘Shoot Films, not Guns’ youth initiative will gain first-hand knowledge of filming a movie.

In October, a three-day film and production workshop was held for all students, but specifically for students in high-crime areas to get hands-on knowledge about careers in the film industry.

Now, about 40 of those students will be able to see those same skills live and in action during the production of a movie about Marcus Garvey. Some students will have their big debut on set as movie extras.

Lyndon Bursch, founder of the organization, says it’s designed to decrease crime and violence among youth.

”The opportunity for the kids that are searching for another way. What they’ll do is - every kid can’t play basketball, every kid can’t play football or baseball, but this introduces them to the arts and careers in film - something a lot of people take for granted,” said Bursch.

Bursch says the success of this film will allow many more opportunities for youth in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for escaped Muscogee County prisoner
Coroner: Overnight Columbus shooting ruled accidental
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver
Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man found near Lake Oliver

Latest News

Columbus students to gain first-hand knowledge of filming a movie during ‘Shoot films, Not...
Columbus students to gain first-hand knowledge of filming a movie during ‘Shoot films, Not Guns’ event
Major crash causing delays on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City
Coroner: Fatal overnight shooting in Columbus ruled accidental
Columbus State University hosts annual Winterfest
Columbus State University hosts annual Winterfest