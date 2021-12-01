Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Technical College celebrates 60 years of education in the Chattahoochee Valley

Columbus Technical College celebrates 60th anniversary
Columbus Technical College celebrates 60th anniversary(Source: Columbus Tech)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is celebrating a huge milestone as they commemorate 60 years of offering quality education to the Chattahoochee Valley.

The college offered two open house events to the general public and high school students to showcase various programs.

“We opened our doors December 1, 1961...so we’re just actually celebrating that milestone because we’ve come such a long way since 1961,” said Dr. Tara Askew, Vice President of Student Affairs and Communications. “Things have changed so much. We started off as a vo-technical school and now we’re a technical college. So students can not only get a career here at Columbus Tech but they also can take transferable classes that are transferable to any college or university.”

Columbus Tech is accredited as a college - therefore courses transfer easily.

Breakfast and lunch was served at the open houses. There will also be live music, entertainment, food, giveaways will be a part of the celebrations as well as the announcement of the 2022 Student and Instructor of the Year later today.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man ID’d in accidental overnight shooting in Columbus
UPDATE: Escaped Muscogee County prisoner captured
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen on Tillman St.
Columbus police: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Former chief deputy clerk, 3 others appear in federal fraud pretrial conference
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 165 in Phenix City

Latest News

Downtown Auburn streets, parking garage to close for holiday events
Annual Christmas parade to take place in downtown Eufaula
Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Rd. reopens after months of renovations
City of Auburn announces 32nd annual Daddy Daughter Date Night