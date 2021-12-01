Columbus Technical College celebrates 60 years of education in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is celebrating a huge milestone as they commemorate 60 years of offering quality education to the Chattahoochee Valley.

The college offered two open house events to the general public and high school students to showcase various programs.

“We opened our doors December 1, 1961...so we’re just actually celebrating that milestone because we’ve come such a long way since 1961,” said Dr. Tara Askew, Vice President of Student Affairs and Communications. “Things have changed so much. We started off as a vo-technical school and now we’re a technical college. So students can not only get a career here at Columbus Tech but they also can take transferable classes that are transferable to any college or university.”

Columbus Tech is accredited as a college - therefore courses transfer easily.

Breakfast and lunch was served at the open houses. There will also be live music, entertainment, food, giveaways will be a part of the celebrations as well as the announcement of the 2022 Student and Instructor of the Year later today.

